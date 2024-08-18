UBS Group Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $103.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

