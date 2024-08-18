UBS Group Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $20.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

