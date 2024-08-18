UBS Group Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $125.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

