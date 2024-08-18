UBS Group Trims Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Target Price to $194.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $202.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE DDS opened at $353.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.46.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

