United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $12.14 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.