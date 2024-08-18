United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.92.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $714.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.20. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

