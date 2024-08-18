V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading Down 3.5%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 1,734,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,676,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 408,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 89,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

