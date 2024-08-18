Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.97

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.97 and last traded at $190.97, with a volume of 284678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

