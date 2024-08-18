Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $509.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

