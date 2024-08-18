Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 62,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 24,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Vapotherm Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.05.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

