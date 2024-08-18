Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:DB)

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday.

DB opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

