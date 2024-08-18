VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 10.4%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 400.60 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 400.60 ($5.11). Approximately 18,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 48,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.63).

VietNam Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 378.81. The firm has a market cap of £110.04 million, a PE ratio of -328.36 and a beta of 0.63.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

