VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx Stock Up 4.7 %
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
