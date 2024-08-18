VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Up 4.7 %

VolitionRx Company Profile

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.