VVS Finance (VVS) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $120.19 million and $290,432.30 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,870,752,859,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,389,568,329,004 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

