WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in WalkMe by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.15. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. WalkMe’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About WalkMe

)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Read More

