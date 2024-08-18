Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after buying an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 1,011,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.