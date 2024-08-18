Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $433.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $473.05 on Thursday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.51.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

