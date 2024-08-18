Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

