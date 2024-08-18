Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

