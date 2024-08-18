Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDO. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.77.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.91. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.84 and a one year high of C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

