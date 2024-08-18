Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.77.

TSE:WDO opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.91. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

