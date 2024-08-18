Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Westlake has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

