Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.