WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.33. 65,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 391,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $317,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

