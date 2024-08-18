WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 15,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 687,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 587,488 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 448,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

