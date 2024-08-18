WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 15,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
