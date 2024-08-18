WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.75. Approximately 27,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 46,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5,415.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 356,357 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,449,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

