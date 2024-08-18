Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $323.11 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,775,591,297,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,770,984,265,451 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,775,591,297,044.025 with 8,771,216,740,647.236 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003643 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,408,321.88 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

