Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Declares Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 5.7 %
YUEIY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
