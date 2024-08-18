Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,884,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 398,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

