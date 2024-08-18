Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Trading Up 4.7%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). 70,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 123,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

Zambeef Products Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a market capitalization of £16.91 million, a PE ratio of 562.50 and a beta of -0.36.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

