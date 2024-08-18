Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.74

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.74 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.