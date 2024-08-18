Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.74

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.74 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.5 %
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
