ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Trading Up 2.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 2,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 84,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
ZOZO Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.
ZOZO Company Profile
ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.
