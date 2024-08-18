ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

