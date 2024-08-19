10,823 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

