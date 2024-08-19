12,847 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

