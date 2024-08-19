146,806 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

