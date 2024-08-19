3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $127.74 and last traded at $127.08. 366,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,316,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

