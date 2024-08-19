49,139 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jamf by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $66,697.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $66,697.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

