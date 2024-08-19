53,948 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 501,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,354 and have sold 950,432 shares valued at $20,118,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

CPNG opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

