7,460 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.48. 46,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,962. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.