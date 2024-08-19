Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Actuate Therapeutics alerts:

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACTU stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

About Actuate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact, difficult to treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3). We are developing elraglusib (formerly 9-ING-41), an ATP competitive small molecule that is designed to enter cancer cells and block the function of the enzyme GSK-3ß, a master regulator of complex biological signaling cascades, including those mediated by oncogenes, that lead to tumor cell survival, growth, migration, and invasion.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.