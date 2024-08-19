Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.63.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
