Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.