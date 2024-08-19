Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $22.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

AGI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.