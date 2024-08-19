Albert Matter Sells 10,000,000 Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Free Report) Director Albert Matter sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

NuLegacy Gold Trading Up 100.0 %

Shares of NUG stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company’s flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately an area of 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

