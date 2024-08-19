Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,432,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,379,000 after acquiring an additional 692,561 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,310,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after buying an additional 105,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

