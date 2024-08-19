Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.10

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.10, with a volume of 1793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.93.

ALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.61.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.36061 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

