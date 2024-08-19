Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 18,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,896. Alumis has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALMS. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alumis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth $3,376,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

