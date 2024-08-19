Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BATT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.