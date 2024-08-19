Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Sells $67,419.77 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on AOMR. BTIG Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.