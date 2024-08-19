Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Sells $67,419.77 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMRGet Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AOMR. BTIG Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

