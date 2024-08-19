Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Sells $67,419.77 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOMR. BTIG Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

