Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,178 shares of company stock worth $36,133,537 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

